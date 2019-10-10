Salem students learn about STEM at Geek Squad Academy

SALEM, Va. - About 100 kids got to take a break from class to learn some new skills by playing with legos, robots and making music.

The sixth grade students at Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem attended the Geek Squad Academy this week.

They learned about block coding, stop motion photography, how to use a camera, design a website and create digital music.

Instructors said STEM is something all kids will need to know, so it's great to expose them to it now in a fun environment.

"It's going to be a requirement for their future. If they don't learn technology, they're going to be left behind," said Jeffery Kendrick, a field lieutenant for the Geek Squad Academy.

The Geek Squad hosts these academies each year at schools across the country.

