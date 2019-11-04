'Salvage Dawgs' returns Monday with new season featuring several Roanoke projects

ROANOKE, Va. - The stars of Black Dog Salvage return to TV Monday night.

Season 11 of "Salvage Dawgs" premieres at 9 p.m. on the DIY Network.

Once again, Robert and Mike are taking old junk and turning it into new stuff.

Monday's episode features the crew salvaging an abandoned Moose lodge in Jamestown, New York.

They've traveled around the country, but this season, they spent a lot of time in Roanoke with projects at the old Liberty Trust building, historic Fire Station No. 1 and Fire Station No. 7 in Grandin, just to name a few.

"Anytime when we can give exposure, positive exposure to this area, which doesn't take much because it's a really cool spot, from restaurants to breweries to the outdoors, we love putting Roanoke on a pedestal," said Mike Whiteside, co-owner and founder of Black Dog Salvage.

Black Dog Salvage is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special open house from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

