Salvation Army now accepting Angel Tree applications

ROANOKE, Va. - The Salvation Army is already starting the process of lending a helping hand for the holidays.

Registration for Angel Tree applications for Christmas assistance started Wednesday.

Organizers said more families signed up in the first couple hours Wednesday morning than in a whole week of registration last year, proving a greater need than ever before.

"The community struggles with making ends meet, and most families today now live check to check and many times don't even make it to the end of the month. It's our responsibility to come alongside them and help them," Salvation Army Captain Jamie Clay said.

You can register from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 14-18 at the Salvation Army’s Dale Avenue location. These signups are only for people living in Roanoke city, Vinton, Salem and Roanoke, Botetourt and Craig counties.

For information on what you need to register, call the Salvation Army at 540-343-5335.

