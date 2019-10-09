Section of Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke now open after closure

ROANOKE, Va. - A 6-mile section of the Blue Ridge Parkway is now open near Roanoke.

The stretch of road from milepost 106 to milepost 112 had been closed since Sept. 6 due to "hazardous driving conditions caused by settling of subsurface material under the roadway."

Crews have patched the hazardous areas and the road is back open for travel.

Funding to complete full restoration of this part of the road is anticipated in 2023 or later, according to Blue Ridge Parkway officials.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.