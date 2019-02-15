Security improvements coming to Cave Spring High's temporary campus

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Plans have moved forward for security improvements at Cave Spring High School’s temporary campus.

The Roanoke County School Board approved the measures Thursday.

Crews will put in a 12-foot-tall wooden fence next to the trailers, in which students are currently attending class. The addition aims to reduce visibility from the road.

The board approved a cost of $50,000, which includes other security measures that -- for safety reasons -- the school doesn’t want to make public. These plans had been in the works for months.

There’s already a chain-link fence around the campus.

The renovation and expansion of the high school continues. Crews started tearing down part of the annex Thursday, posting pictures to social media.

.

The building is still on track to be ready in the summer of 2020.

