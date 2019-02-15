Security improvements coming to Cave Spring High's temporary campus

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Plans have moved forward for security improvements at Cave Spring High School’s temporary campus.
The Roanoke County School Board approved the measures Thursday.
Crews will put in a 12-foot-tall wooden fence next to the trailers, in which students are currently attending class. The addition aims to reduce visibility from the road.
The board approved a cost of $50,000, which includes other security measures that -- for safety reasons -- the school doesn’t want to make public. These plans had been in the works for months.
There’s already a chain-link fence around the campus.
The renovation and expansion of the high school continues. Crews started tearing down part of the annex Thursday, posting pictures to social media.
The building is still on track to be ready in the summer of 2020.
