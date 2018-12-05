Roanoke County's Cave Spring High School prepares for construction

ROANOKE Co., Va. - We are just a few weeks away from the beginning of construction at one Roanoke County high school Families at Cave Spring High have been waiting a long time for this moment. Construction will begin while students are on break, and the trailers that students will occupy while construction is ongoing are being put in place.

"You hold your breath until the contract is signed, you wait and say OK is everything real now, you know so it is and we're able to move forward," Roanoke County School Board member Mike Wray said.

Winter break is right around the corner for students at Roanoke County's Cave Spring High School and this particular vacation is the start of something new.

"I was over there last week and this week and things seem to be going in place, it may look a little haphazard right now but it all has a plan," Wray said.

After a number of delays, renovations at the school are finally getting underway. Students will finish out the year in the building and then come back from winter break and learn in the trailers while work is underway.

"We're very happy that these are minor situations, we're not waiting on some of the facilities to arrive other than the fact of what's scheduled now," Wray said.

School leaders hope to hold an open house before Christmas to let parents and students preview the setup. While the trailers in the lot may not look impressive right now, there is still more work to be done, and after waiting months of delays just the sight of them is progress.

"We're very positive, everything looks good right now, cross our fingers and next year everything will stay that way and the funding and that everything is there in place," Wray said.

The trailers are expected to be in place for 18 months, and the project is still on track for a 2020 completion date.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.