Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers shutting down later this year

ROANOKE, Va. - Another Roanoke Valley brewery is shutting down.

Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers announced Tuesday that it's selling its brewing operations and building on Shenandoah Avenue in downtown Roanoke in late November.

The brewery is selling the operations and building to a group of local restaurateurs and brewers.

"The new name has not been released yet, but we are sure the new addition to the local beer scene will keep Roanoke's breweries moving forward with or without the big brewers coming to town," said Soaring Ridge partner Nathan Hungate.

Soaring Ridge opened in early 2014, and in the five years since, it has created more than 120 different beers.

The location will close soon after Nov. 20 as the new owners complete a full interior and exterior remodel, install all-new brewing equipment and add a kitchen.

