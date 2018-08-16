Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center zoning battle draws to a close

ROANOKE, Va. - The zoning battle against the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center came to a close on Wednesday night.

The Board of Zoning Appeals dismissed the case against the center on the grounds that the center's neighbors, who brought the case, did not have proper grounds to do so.

According to the board, this case did not fall under their jurisdiction because it is not a land use matter.

About 175 people were in attendance for the decision, and the room where the meeting was help reached fire code capacity.

Due to the large number of people in attendance, those who could not make it into the room filled the hallway outside of the meeting.

