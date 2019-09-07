Sunflower festival featuring 21 acres of flowers expected to attract thousands of visitors

BUCHANAN, Va. - A farm in Botetourt County is showing off its 600,000 sunflowers for anyone to see.

The Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the farm during the weekend. The festival features not only 21 acres of sunflowers, but also live music and sunflower-themed crafts.

The event has been a Beaver Dam Farm staple since 2016. Farm owner Candace Monaghan says more than 12,000 visitors came during the festival's first weekend last year.

"We kind of found our niche just by being different," said Monaghan. "We're a little different than a corn maze, and there are no other big sunflower patches around to go through."

The sunflower festival will continue Sunday, as well as both days next weekend. Tickets are $5.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.