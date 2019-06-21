Suspected intruder arrested after being shot in neck by homeowner

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

We're learning more about the man authorities say broke into a Botetourt County home, only to be shot in the neck.

The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office now has custody of Edward Colman Barbour, 46, who has been released from the hospital.

Barbour is being held at the Botetourt Craig County Regional Jail without bond.

Barbour is charged with breaking and entering and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More charges are pending.

ORIGINAL STORY

The man authorities say broke into a Botetourt County home is in the hospital after being shot by one of the homeowners Thursday afternoon, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office.

At about 4:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a call about a person who forced his way into a home in the 3300 block of Ball Park Road, near Eagle Rock.

A man reportedly entered the home, pointed a gun at the female homeowner and demanded that she give him the keys to her truck.

When she refused and yelled for another person in the home, the intruder began firing his weapon inside the home.

Another resident retrieved a weapon, came down the stairs and he fired one shot at the intruder, who was coming up the stairs, hitting him in the neck.

Deputies found the intruder lying in the front yard. The man, who was in stable condition, was secured and transported to the hospital by rescue personnel.

The residents of the home did not know the intruder.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the intruder had been staying in the area for the past three weeks after being dropped off by family members and was attempting to get back to the Roanoke area.

Charges against the intruder are pending.

At this time, deputies are still on the scene and the incident is under investigation.

