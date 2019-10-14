TAP launches new program for women in recovery

ROANOKE, Va.- - There's a new program to help women recovering from the opioid epidemic. It's called RESTORE. The acronym stands for Re-employment, Support and Training for the Opioid Related Epidemic.

Total Action for Progress, also known as TAP, announced the program Monday.

It helps women and their families impacted by the opioid crisis in three regions, the Alleghany Highlands, New River Valley and the greater Roanoke area by providing career services and job training to women.

"Similar to our Swift Start program, we will have career mentors that will work with the women from the time they enter the program all the way through job placement. That support and that hand holding, encouragement and inspiration is an important part in making a program like this work," said Terry Smusz, CEO of New River Community Action.

The program is made possible by a grant from the U.S Department of Labor. TAP plans to serve 120 women through this grant.

