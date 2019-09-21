Teams pull a 400,000 engine at this year's Big Lick Train Tug

ROANOKE, Va. - Diesel and steam are out the window. It's manpower that's pulling a train down the track in Roanoke.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation hosted the third annual Big Lick Train Tug on Saturday.

Teams gave it their all, pulling a 400,000-pound engine down the tracks. More teams than ever before signed up to compete this year.

In years past, the train has been the 611, but this year it was the 1716, another famous engine.

"The whole idea is the strength of community," said Big Lick Entertainment owner JD Sutphin. "To see 10 people, to see five people pull a 400,000-pound train, it's impressive and heartwarming, as well."

The event has raised more than $125,000 for charity.

