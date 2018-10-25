Technology business expands and relocates to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va.- - What was once a small time business in Roanoke is expanding to a bigger space. Clarkston Technology Solutions cut the ribbon on their new location in downtown Roanoke on Thursday.

CTS is a technology center that provides remote development services for clients in the life-sciences and consumer products industries.

"I have three folks that I had just hired and now we're at 26 people here a year later. And we are in downtown Roanoke, which is an area where I always wanted to work in. So very, very excited to be here and be part of the economic growth." said Jeff Graffeo, managing partner.

The business started in the Grandin Co-Lab last August.

