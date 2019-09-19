Thousands of middle school students hunt for dream job

SALEM, Va. - Thousands of students across Southwest Virginia are hunting for their dream job.

More than 5,000 seventh graders will descend on the Salem Civic Center Wednesday and Thursday for Career Quest. It's a first-of-its-kind event in our region, introducing students to more than 40 businesses from 16 different career paths.

Organizers said it's important because the state now requires all seventh graders to pick a career path to guide the rest of their schooling.

"People don't know what modern manufacturing looks like. It doesn't look like what we think it does. And they don't know about all the jobs that are available out there. There's a ton of companies that can't fill openings here that have good-paying positions available," Virginia Career Works Blue Ridge communications coordinator Brad Stephens said.

It's not just for students. The same businesses will be at the Salem Civic Center Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. for adults seeking jobs.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.