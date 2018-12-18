Toy Like Me club donates toys to special-needs students at Fishburn Park Elementary

ROANOKE, Va. - Special-needs students at Fishburn Park Elementary School got a special surprise Tuesday.

Roanoke College's Toy Like Me club delivered uniquely designed toys to students with different abilities and physical challenges. The club modifies toys, including wheelchairs, feeding tubes and glasses, to be given to children with disabilities.

Professor Frances Bosh started the group several years ago. The toys are provided through donations and every year, the club hosts modification days to alter the toys.

"Being able to come and give the toys to the children hands-on is such an amazing experience and it's so neat to see it," said Kelly Alcoke, president of the Toy Like Me club.

This year marks the third holiday toy drive.



