Trial delayed for man accused in brutal murder of motel owner

ROANOKE, Va. - The trial for a man accused of brutally murdering a Roanoke motel owner has been delayed.

Timothy Church appeared Friday before a Roanoke city judge, who ruled that the court will wait for a report from a doctor regarding his mental health before proceeding.

Church is accused of beating Ish Patel to death with a baseball bat inside his Starlight Motel office on Melrose Avenue in January of last year and assaulting his wife and daughter. He's facing a murder charge and two malicious wounding charges.

The mental evaluation has caused many delays in the case.

The trial is scheduled for Sept. 9.

