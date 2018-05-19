Two charged after man shoots juvenile in self-defense during motorcycle sale gone wrong, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say a 47-year-old man defended himself during an attempted robbery and shot a juvenile Friday evening.

At 6:30 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 12th Street SW and Salem Avenue SW.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male who had been shot in the neck.

Officers spoke with a 47-year-old Blue Ridge man who told them that he had made arrangements online to meet with 20-year-old Rodnicka Richardson, of Roanoke, to sell a motorcycle.

During their encounter, he stated that Richardson was joined by 20-year-old Khalil Graves, of Roanoke, and the juvenile male.

When the 47-year-old asked for payment before handing over the papers for the motorcycle, the juvenile male pulled out a handgun and demanded the motorcycle.

The man, who was armed, fired one shot, which hit the juvenile.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juvenile to Carilion Roanoke Memorial, where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Richardson and Graves were arrested and charged with attempted robbery and transported to the Roanoke City Jail.

Charges against the juvenile male are pending.

This case is still under investigation.

