Unattended candle causes house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire alarm in the 4600 block of Red Barn Lane around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Crews found smoke coming from the home and upgraded the call to a residential structure fire upon arrival.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

No one was hurt. The family will be displaced but is staying with family in the area.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was started by an unattended candle and did about $75,000 in damage.

