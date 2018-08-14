Wells Fargo employees help sort donated school supplies for Roanoke City schools

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City school students will have all the supplies they need thanks to a generous community and Wells Fargo.

On Tuesday, Wells Fargo employees helped sort and pack about 1,500 bags of school supplies. The supplies were donated and purchased during the Load the Bus supply drive campaign.

This is the fifth year Wells Fargo has helped with the drive. Throughout the day, more than 40 employees throughout the day rolled up their sleeves and helped sort and pack the supplies.

"It's humbling. We know education is important and you have to have the right tools and resources to make it happen. It really just melts our hearts to help the kids," said Erica Chamberlain, customer service manager for Wells Fargo.

The bags will be given to Roanoke City school students of all ages at the Back to School Extravaganza on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.