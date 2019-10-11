Woman found dead in Wasena area of Roanoke, police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. - A woman was found dead in the Wasena area of Roanoke, police say.

On Thursday around 7:30 p.m., Roanoke police responded to a report of a dead body found in a wooded area near the 1500 block of Wasena Avenue Southwest.

Police are working with the medical examiner's office to confirm the woman's identity and the cause of death.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text Roanoke police at 274637. Please begin the text with "RoanokePD". Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 10 News for updates.



