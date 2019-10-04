You can help choose the next Roanoke City police chief

ROANOKE, Va. - Two minutes out of your day could change the course of Roanoke's future.

The search is on for a new Roanoke city police chief, and city officials want your help.

If you live or have a business in Roanoke, you're invited to take a survey to help with the recruitment efforts.

The survey is designed to create a profile of the perfect candidate -- down to his or her ideal qualifications, characteristics and future actions.

On Aug. 20, current police Chief Tim Jones submitted a letter with his intention to retire effective Feb. 1, 2020, with 39 years of service.

City officials say they are interested in learning the community's preferences when it comes to Jones' replacement.

You can take the survey until 5 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The survey responses will be factored in when the city manager writes the job profile and description that will be used in advertising the open position.

