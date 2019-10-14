Southside

'Give our little pooh bear a kiss for me': Blake Bivens posts birthday wishes to late wife

Bivens' wife, son, mother-in-law, killed in Pittsylvania County triple murder

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

Picture of the Bivens family from 2018 Credit: Emily Bivens / Facebook

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - In honor of his late wife's 25th birthday, Blake Bivens posted two photos, along with an emotional graveside video to Instagram.

Bivens, 24, a pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays farm system, had his life forever changed on Aug. 27, when his wife, 14-month-old son and mother-in-law were all allegedly murdered by his brother-in-law.

Bivens grew up in Danville and graduated from George Washington High School in 2014.

Along with the photos and video, Bivens posted this message on Oct. 10 to Instagram:

Happy 25th Birthday in heaven, baby! I thank God everyday for letting me have you for a short time. Your love and kindness has impacted so many people. I miss you so much. Give our little pooh bear a kiss for me. I love you both so much and can’t wait to see you again.

A GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than $90,000.

