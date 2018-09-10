19-year-old charged with statutory rape after missing 14-year-old Danville girl found

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville teen reported missing and then found safe over the weekend is being kept in Tennessee for her protection, according to police.

The 14-year-old girl is being held in Roane County, Tennessee where police say she was discovered in a hotel with a 19-year-old Mississippi man.

Emad Mohammed Al Saedi was arrested and charged with statutory rape on Saturday.

The pair met on Instagram and Al Saedi drove to Danville where she willingly left with him, according to police.

She is being held in Tennessee because investigators fear her family may punish her because of their religious beliefs.

10 News is no longer naming the teen or showing her picture since she is now the victim of a sex crime.

