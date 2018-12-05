26-year-old man shot in Halifax County

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - The South Boston Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old man.

Authorities say they received a call for shots fired in the area near Jeffress Boulevard and Broad Street in South Boston.

Not long after that call, authorities say they received another call for a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 26-year-old man from Halifax with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities from the South Boston Police Department and the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1600 block of Jeffress Boulevard, near the intersection of Broad Street, in connection with this incident.

When officers arrived, they determined that the two calls were related and that this was the area where the shooting had occurred.

Numerous items were collected at the scene and will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Richmond for analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4271.

