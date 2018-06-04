7-year-old dies after accidental drowning in Henry County pond, preliminary report says

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The preliminary cause of death for a 7-year-old found floating in a Henry County Friday has been ruled accidental drowning, according to Capt. Wayne Davis with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

The autopsy was performed Saturday; however, Davis said that other reports, including a toxicology report, have not yet been completed, so the cause of death could change.

Through the preliminary investigation, authorities believe the child wandered away from home.

When family members noticed the child was missing, they went to a neighbor's house and began searching for him. They found him in the pond and called 911.

Authorities are not releasing the child's name at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY (Published, Friday, June 1)

A 7-year-old child died Friday evening after being found floating in a pond, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5:10 p.m., the Martinsville/Henry County 911 Center received a call in regard to a possible drowning in the 100 block of Davis Road.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Fieldale-Collinsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they said, they saw a child floating in the center of a pond.

A deputy from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office swam out and brought the child back to shore.

The deputy, along with others, from the Department of Public Safety and the Volunteer Rescue Squad, attempted lifesaving measures.

The 7-year-old child was transported by rescue squad to SOVAH Health - Martinsville. After resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the child was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

