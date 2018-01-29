7-year-old Pittsylvania County boy dies after contracting flu, strep throat

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat, NBC 12 reports.

Kevin Baynes Jr. was sent home from school on Friday after throwing up and falling asleep in class, his father said Monday morning.

Baynes was taken to the ER on Saturday morning where doctors gave him a couple of prescriptions after testing positive for both illnesses.

His father says the boy slept throughout much of the day Saturday, but he could not hold down any food or water.

The next morning, his older sister tried to wake him up, but he was cold and not breathing.

The boys' parents called 911 and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral costs.

In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by three other siblings.

