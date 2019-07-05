72-year-old man left at Danville hospital after police say he was attacked

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are investigating a malicious wounding case after a 72-year-old man was left at a Danville hospital Thursday.

They say he was in serious condition when he had to be transferred to Duke University Hospital.

At 12:30 p.m., officers arrived at the emergency room after the man who was left at SOVAH Health Danville, suffering from blunt force trauma and with cuts on his head and neck.

The people who dropped off the Martinsville man left the hospital before police arrived.

Through the course of the Fourth of July investigation, police located the vehicle used to drop off the man in the 800 block of Betts Street and executed a search warrant at the address.

Police say there's no suspect information to release at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 911 or Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-000. Information given will remain confidential.

