Adorable kitten stows away, travels hundreds of miles from North Carolina to Virginia

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A kitten hitched a free ride of more than 250 miles across state lines.
A couple returned to Martinsville after a trip to Cherokee, North Carolina, and discovered when they arrived home a kitten had stowed away for the ride, according to the Martinsville Police Department.
The kitten who made the trip, now appropriately named Cherokee, likely will have a "stray hold" to give possible owners a chance to claim the kitten before Cherokee is placed for adoption.
Cherokee was found in the car's engine compartment and only had minor injuries.
Anyone with questions about adoption is asked to contact the SPCA of Martinsville & Henry County at 276-638-7297.
