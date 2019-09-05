'An awesome opportunity': Danville fire chief looks forward to being chief in Williamsburg

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Fire Chief David Eagle describes leaving to become the fire chief in Williamsburg as "an awesome opportunity."

As 10 News reported Wednesday, Eagle is retiring from the department after 25 years.

He said he had planned to stay with the department for several more years, but the opportunity to go to Williamsburg was just too good to pass up.

"Down there, it's pretty neat that they have so many resources right around them, that they work so closely together with the other departments. I think that'll be exciting and a neat opportunity to learn how sharing resources and working together with other departments will be," Eagle said.

An interim fire chief has been appointed while the city manager conducts a nationwide search for a new chief.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.