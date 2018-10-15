Around 1,800 in Danville without power after mudslide causes outage

DANVILLE, Va. - Around 1,800 Danville residents are without power Monday afternoon after a mudslide broke a pole, according to city officials.

The affected neighborhoods include Forst Hills, Beverstone and Westmoreland.

Officials say the outage was caused by a broken pole from a mudslide on Maple Lane.

The city has crews working to clean up the damage and stabilize the bank so they can replace the pole.

Power restoration could take several hours and possibly go overnight, according to officials.

