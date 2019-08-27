Authorities searching for armed, 'very dangerous' man in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man they consider armed and very dangerous.

Matthew Bernard, 19, is believed to be armed with a rifle and was last seen in the area of 1949 Keeling Drive in the Keeling community, according to Pittsylvania County Public Safety.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees this individual is advised to not make contact but rather call 911 immediately.

Authorities did not provide a picture of Bernard along with this information.

