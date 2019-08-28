Baseball community shows love, support for Blake Bivens after his wife, 14-month-old son murdered

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - After news began to spread that the wife and son of minor league pitcher Blake Bivens were murdered, many began offering their support, their prayers and more.

Bivens currently plays for the Tampa Bay Rays Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits.

Credit: Bryant Bernard

In addition to Bivens' wife and son, his mother-in-law was also killed Tuesday.

Our Baseball Life, a resource guide for professional baseball families, posted this statement late Tuesday night:

We are devastated by the loss of our friend and fellow baseball wife, Emily Bivens, her son Cullen and her mother. Emily had an incredible heart for the Lord and shared His light to many through her writings in Baseball Chapel. She deeply loved this community of baseball women and was a comforting, kind soul to all who knew her. Our hearts are with her husband Blake and her family during this unimaginable time.

Emily designed one of the very first things we ever had in our shop, a print to remind us all that no matter where we go, we are always home when we're together. The digital version is available in our shop and 100% of the proceeds will go to Emily's husband, Blake. We hope this print, designed by our beautiful friend, will be a peaceful reminder of her love for this community.

We have also set up a GoFundMe account for those who want to donate directly. gofundme.com/f/emily-bivens-family-fund

That GoFundMe account has already raised more than $24,000 that will be given to Blake.

Our Baseball Life is also selling a digital print, designed by Emily, and all proceeds will go to Blake as well.

Biscuits CEO and managing owner Lou DiBella released this statement:

"Earlier today, we learned that one of our players, Blake Bivens, suffered unimaginable loss. First and foremost, the Biscuits thoughts and prayers are with Blake and all those who have been impacted by this tragedy. We appreciate the outpouring of support and concern, but ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time."

The Tampa Bay Rays also released a statement Tuesday night:

Earlier today, we learned that Blake Bivens, a pitcher with our Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia. Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Bivens family and the Biscuits family during this extremely difficult time.

Minor League Baseball released this statement:

Our thoughts & prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Blake Bivens in the wake of a terrible family tragedy, as well as the entire Rays organization, during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/p4XlwvblfK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 28, 2019

The Charlotte StoneCrabs, where Bivens played for parts of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 season, released this statement:

Our hearts are heavy today for the Bivens family.

We send our deepest condolences to his family, the Montgomery Biscuits and Rays organizations.

Blake was a consistent, positive influence in our clubhouse and in the community and will always be part of the Stone Crabs family. pic.twitter.com/HDvrYa2bKV — Charlotte StoneCrabs (@StoneCrabs) August 28, 2019

Canes Baseball, where Bivens played while in high school, released this statement:

We love you Blake https://t.co/ls90LCvGtJ — Canes Baseball (@TheCanesBB) August 28, 2019

The Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Rays, released this statement:

Our thoughts and sympathy are with Rays prospect Blake Bivens, who suffered a terrible family tragedy today.



We are here to support Blake, his teammates, all those in the Tampa Bay Rays family, and all impacted by the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/5cffdJ15lX — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) August 28, 2019

Besides just teams and organizations, other professional baseball players tweeted out their condolences.

Casey Sadler, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted:

The baseball community is mourning with the tragedy surrounding Blake Bivens family. It's gut wrenching. Hug your loved ones tight tonight, say a prayer for everyone involved and please consider donating to the link below.



Emily Bivens Family Fund

https://t.co/DbOpj3k32F — Casey Sadler (@sadler_squared) August 28, 2019

Logan Allen, a pitcher for the Cleveland Indians, currently assigned to the minors tweeted:

Truly sad what this world has come to. Was lucky to get to know Blake through the @TheCanesBB . Prayers are with Blake and the Bivens family. https://t.co/kAe4lthiQd — Logan Allen (@Logan__Allen) August 28, 2019

Grant Holmes, a pitcher in the Oakland Athletics organization tweeted:

Beyond sad to hear this news of a former teammate. Played with Blake on the @TheCanesBB. @blakebbins and his family will be in my thoughts and prayers! 🙏 https://t.co/uw1GmvbVzY — Grant Holmes (@GHolmes_14) August 28, 2019

Troy Stokes, a left fielder in the Milwaukee Brewers organization tweeted:

My heart goes out to Blake and his family. A teamate of mine through the @TheCanesBB. This world is crazy. https://t.co/gXJUMCmegs — Playboy Troy (@Troy_Stokes15) August 28, 2019

Braden Webb, a pitcher in the Milwaukee Brewers organization tweeted:

Thoughts a prayers for my teammate with the @TheCanesBB such a great guy. Please keep him and his family in your prayers as well! https://t.co/WoIxdcRYyV — Braden Webb (@Bwebb_30) August 28, 2019

