Southside

Baseball community shows love, support for Blake Bivens after his wife, 14-month-old son murdered

Bivens pitches for Tampa Bay Rays Double-A affiliate Montgomery Biscuits

By Jeff Williamson

Credit: Ben Roberts

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - After news began to spread that the wife and son of minor league pitcher Blake Bivens were murdered, many began offering their support, their prayers and more.

Bivens currently plays for the Tampa Bay Rays Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits.

Credit: Bryant Bernard

In addition to Bivens' wife and son, his mother-in-law was also killed Tuesday.

Our Baseball Life, a resource guide for professional baseball families, posted this statement late Tuesday night:

We are devastated by the loss of our friend and fellow baseball wife, Emily Bivens, her son Cullen and her mother. Emily had an incredible heart for the Lord and shared His light to many through her writings in Baseball Chapel. She deeply loved this community of baseball women and was a comforting, kind soul to all who knew her. Our hearts are with her husband Blake and her family during this unimaginable time.
.
Emily designed one of the very first things we ever had in our shop, a print to remind us all that no matter where we go, we are always home when we're together. The digital version is available in our shop and 100% of the proceeds will go to Emily's husband, Blake. We hope this print, designed by our beautiful friend, will be a peaceful reminder of her love for this community.
.
We have also set up a GoFundMe account for those who want to donate directly. gofundme.com/f/emily-bivens-family-fund

That GoFundMe account has already raised more than $24,000 that will be given to Blake.

Our Baseball Life is also selling a digital print, designed by Emily, and all proceeds will go to Blake as well.

Biscuits CEO and managing owner Lou DiBella released this statement:

"Earlier today, we learned that one of our players, Blake Bivens, suffered unimaginable loss. First and foremost, the Biscuits thoughts and prayers are with Blake and all those who have been impacted by this tragedy. We appreciate the outpouring of support and concern, but ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time."

The Tampa Bay Rays also released a statement Tuesday night:

Earlier today, we learned that Blake Bivens, a pitcher with our Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia. Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Bivens family and the Biscuits family during this extremely difficult time.

Minor League Baseball released this statement: 

The Charlotte StoneCrabs, where Bivens played for parts of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 season, released this statement:

Canes Baseball, where Bivens played while in high school, released this statement:

The Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Rays, released this statement:

Besides just teams and organizations, other professional baseball players tweeted out their condolences.

Casey Sadler, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted:

Logan Allen, a pitcher for the Cleveland Indians, currently assigned to the minors tweeted:

Grant Holmes, a pitcher in the Oakland Athletics organization tweeted:

Troy Stokes, a left fielder in the Milwaukee Brewers organization tweeted:

Braden Webb, a pitcher in the Milwaukee Brewers organization tweeted:

