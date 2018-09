DANVILLE, Va. - Danville is now under a local state of emergency.

The Dan River is expected to reach major flood stage on Monday.

Local resources are "staged and ready to respond to issues as they occur," Vice Mayor Lee Vogler said in a Facebook post.

Declaring a state of emergency helps to mobilize additional resources should they become necessary.

The local state of emergency will last through Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.