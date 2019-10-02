Danville declares October as Bullying Prevention Month

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones is continuing to tackle the bullying problem in his city.

During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, Jones proclaimed October would be Bullying Prevention Month.

This isn't the first time Jones has crusaded against bullying.

Here's what Jones had to say about the issue back in August: "I am going to share something that has really been bothering me as the mayor. For the last couple of months, I have never received more phone calls on anything else since I have been mayor for one year than I have in regards to bullying."

The bullying calls weren't just been about kids, but are affecting the entire community, according to Jones.

Police continue to work in collaboration with the school district to investigate issues such as bullying, stalking and communicating threats.

Here is Jones' full proclamation:

WHEREAS, bullying is physical, verbal, sexual, or emotional harm or intimidation intentionally directed at a person or group of people; and

WHEREAS, bullying occurs in neighborhoods, playgrounds, schools, and through technology, such as the Internet and cell phones; and

WHEREAS, various researchers have concluded that bullying is the most common form of violence, affecting millions of American children and adolescents annually; and

WHEREAS, targets of bullying are more likely to acquire physical, emotional, and learning problems and students who are repeatedly bullied often fear such activities as riding the bus, going to school, and attending community activities; and

WHEREAS, the City of Danville is calling attention to the issue of bullying not only among our youth but also within the entire community, and as civic leaders in the City of Danville, we can and shall use our resources to increase awareness of the negative effects and to prevent bullying; and

WHEREAS, our Police Department works in collaboration with Danville Public Schools to identify and investigate issues such as bullying, stalking and communicating threats; and

WHEREAS, staff is researching platforms that would enable the public to share information anonymously with the Police Department's Crime Stoppers program.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Alonzo L. Jones, Mayor of the City of Danville, Virginia, do hereby proclaim the month of October 2019, as "Bullying Prevention Month" in the City of Danville, Virginia, and affirm the commitment and support for bully-prevention initiatives.

GIVEN under my hand this 1st day of October 2019.

