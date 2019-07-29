Danville gets more than $2 million for damages from Hurricane Florence, Tropical Storm Michael

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville announced Monday it will receive more than $2 million in federal disaster recovery funds after Tropical Storm Michael and Hurricane Florence last fall.

Of the $2 million, $1.87 million is reimbursement for damages and disaster-related costs from Tropical Storm Michael. The remaining $186,255 is for costs caused by Hurricane Florence.

Eligible costs include debris removal, emergency protective measures and public infrastructure repairs.

In 2018, Hurricane Florence caused power outages in Danville in September and Tropical Storm Michael caused excessive rainfall, heavy winds, flash flooding and power outages in October.

City officials have submitted a total of $5.2 million in claims from Tropical Storm Michael, some of which are still being reviewed.

Danville is also seeking $3.2 million from the Federal Highway Administration for costs incurred from Tropical Storm Michael.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced it awarded $14.7 million to reimburse local governments, state agencies and private nonprofit organizations, including 11 volunteer fire departments, for damages from Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael.

The funds are from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) public assistance grant program.

Virginia is expected to receive approximately $73 million in federal funding for both Florence and Michael.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.