Danville Goodwill files for bankruptcy, hopes to merge with other stores

DANVILLE, Va. - Goodwill Industries of South Central Virginia is filing for bankruptcy, hoping to merge with other area Goodwills.

The organization covers stores at its base of operations in Danville and also in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties.

A statement posted to its website said it’s provided services for 46 years, but after going through a difficult few years it’s now hoping to merge with other area Goodwills. It also states that stores will remain open and services will continue to be offered during the process.

