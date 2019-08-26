Danville K-9 will receive ballistic vest thanks to donation

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville K-9 will now be safer than ever thanks to a donation.

K-9 Tina will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The nonprofit group was established in 2009 and has since provided over 3,500 vests to K-9s in 50 states.

K-9 Tina has been with the Danville Police Department for nearly two years and is a dual-purpose K9, trained to locate illegal narcotics and also to track.

Tina's vest, which will be embroidered with the words "In memory of Ted Sippel," is expected to arrive within eight to 10 weeks.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950 while each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and weighs an average of 5 pounds.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.