Danville police to release some body cam footage from deadly officer-involved shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Police Chief Scott Booth will hold a news conference in an effort to dispel misinformation and rumors regarding Sunday's deadly officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Juan Jones.

The news conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.

Booth says he will provide to the media short excerpts from body-cams worn during the incident.

On Monday evening, about 50 people rallied in front of the Danville Police Department to express their frustration in the wake of a deadly officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

10 News will stream this event on Facebook Live.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.