Police identify Danville man killed in officer-involved shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - State police have released the name of the Danville man who was shot and killed by police Sunday.

Juan Jones, 25, died at Sovah Health after being shot by Danville police officers.

Danville officers said they were called to a reported domestic assault in the parking lot of a business.

When police arrived at the home where they believed the man was, they approached him, but he ignored their commands to stop, got into a vehicle and drove into a nearby wooded area, where he again refused their commands to show his hands and exit his car.

Police said in an effort to safely apprehend the man as he exited his vehicle, a Taser was deployed, but did not make contact.

Danville Police Department officials said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative assignment, in accordance with policy, and the shooting is under investigation.

His remains were transported from the scene to the office of the medical examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy, according to state police.

