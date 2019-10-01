Danville teen recovering from brain surgery making prayer blankets for people

DANVILLE, Va. - A local teen recovering from brain surgery is using his time to help people cross the country.

Landen Walker has started making prayer blankets with his mother and sister.

The Danville teen wants to wrap people in prayer as a way to say thank you to those who "wrapped" him in their prayers before his surgery.

The plan was to make a few blankets and take them to the hospital, but as of Tuesday they had given out 40 blankets to people who requested them -- some as far away as Colorado.

"My message is, a prayer can go far and that God is always going to be on your side," Walker said.

"We've made them for people with cancer, with ALS, for people having surgeries, for kids being bullied, for people with anxiety and depression," Walker's mother, Robyn Raines, said.

You can request a blanket by messaging the Prayers for Landen Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.