Deputies say New York man recovering after accident at Henry County hotel pool

COLLINSVILLE, Va. - A man is recovering after an accident at a hotel pool in Henry County, according to deputies.

Authorities say that around 7:15 Monday night, crews received a call for an unresponsive man at the Quality Inn/Dutch Inn at 2360 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville.

Crews and others performed CPR on the 24-year-old man after he was removed from the swimming pool, according to deputies.

The man, from Brooklyn, New York, was taken to Sovah Health Martinsville and later airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is currently being treated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 276-638-8751.

