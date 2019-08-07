Henry County ice cream shop expands after four months of being open

COLLINSVILLE, Va. - Four days after opening, a Henry County ice cream shop already has plans to expand, according to BTW21.

Owner of Livy's ice cream shop, Rodney Billings, announced Monday that he plans to open the building, located next door to the original shop, located at 2824 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, in October.

"It's exciting to get to this point so quickly and we wouldn't be here without the support of the community. We're open seven days a week and every single day, we see some folks that come back every day," Billings told BTW21.

One of the biggest changes to the new shop? Milkshakes will now be on the menu.

Renovations to the interior and exterior will reportedly cost more than $20,000.

Billings said renovations include a large covered porch with plenty of seating with an old country store theme.

As for the original shop, Billings says he hopes to utilize it, but the exact details of how are to be decided.

