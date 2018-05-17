Investigation underway after armed robbery at Danville restaurant

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating after a masked trio went into a restaurant, fired a gun and stole money Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:49 p.m. police went to The Grill on Watson Street for a reported robbery.

Three man wearing masks entered the business and demanded money, according to a store employee.

One man fired a handgun during the robbery, but no one was hurt, the employee told police.

The trio took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and ran away.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Information given will remain confidential.

