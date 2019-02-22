Martinsville firefighters help celebrate 3-year-old's birthday

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A Martinsville boy now has a memory he likely will not soon forget thanks to some Martinsville firefighters.

The firefighters held a birthday celebration for 3-year-old Quinn Gravely on Monday.

Quinn is the son of Martinsville's former commonwealth attorney, who passed away from cancer in 2017.

Pictures posted to the fire department's Facebook page show firefighters eating with Quinn, posing for pictures with him and helping him explore the firetrucks.

According to the post, the firefighters set up the celebration after learning Quinn loves the fire department.

