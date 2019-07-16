No tacos harmed after someone broke into a Danville Taco Bell

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are searching for the person they say broke into a Taco Bell early Monday morning in Danville.

The burglar entered the restaurant on Piney Forest Road around 2 a.m. by breaking a window.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect entering, but it appears nothing was taken.

The person drove a dark-colored sedan.

Danville police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 911, the Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Detective Division at 434-799-6508, or email crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.