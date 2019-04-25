Update: Suspect in Custody after deadly shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Update - Authorities have arrested one person after a deadly shooting Thursday morning at a Henry County convenience store.

The suspect, who deputies believe to be the only suspect in this case, was arrested about two miles away at another convenience store as part of a traffic stop.

Investigators knew what type of car the suspect was driving and found it at that store.

The exact motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but deputies believe it's some type of domestic situtation.

The store owner was inside at the time of the shooting when someone came in to alert him that someone was shot in the parking lot at about 10:15 a.m.

The victim was found by his or her car.

The victim has been identified, but next of kin has not yet been notified.

There is no threat to the community, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

One person is dead after a shooting Thursday morning at a convenience store in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the shooting at BG's Express on Philpott Highway.

The convenience store is about 10 minutes away from the Martinsville Speedway.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim at this time.

