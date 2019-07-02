Parking fines could soon help pay for school supplies in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Money for parking tickets in Danville could soon be used to pay for supplies for the city's schools.

The idea will be discussed at Tuesday night's City Council meeting and then potentially voted on at the next City Council meeting.

Danville Vice Mayor Lee Vogler asked the city manager and city attorney to look into the idea after learning about a similar plan in Las Vegas.

"We could set a period of time. The parking fines that are paid during that time, we could turn around and donate that money to the local nonprofit that handles getting school supplies to our children," Vogler said.

If council members approve the idea, he said it could be used both at the beginning of the school year and around Christmas break, when schools get low on supplies.

