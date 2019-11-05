Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office investigator charged with domestic violence

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrested one of its own on Monday night.

Authorities responded to a domestic-related incident in the 3000 Block of Bannister Road in Chatham.

After further investigation, Shannon Edwards, an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery.

He has since been released on his own recognizance.

The charge against him is a Class 1 misdemeanor and is punishable by not more than a year in prison and/or a fine of not more than $2,500.

His first court appearance is scheduled for November 12.

