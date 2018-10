DANVILLE, Va. - Welding students at Danville Community College now have a new place to learn.

The ribbon was cut Tuesday for the college's welding building.

The college also celebrated the completion of a yearlong effort to modernize the engineering and industrial technology building.

Altogether, the college spent more than $17 million on the new building and the modernization.

