Saturday night fire causes damage to business

Martinsville - Fire Crews responded to a blaze at the Sparky's convenience store on Starling Avenue Saturday.

According to a release from the City of Martinsville, crews got the report at around 9:22 p.m. Saturday evening.

The first crews on scene saw flames on the front eaves of the building.

After making sure everyone was out, firefighters were able to put out the flames. Most of the damage was contained in the front left corner of the attic.

Martinsville Fire Marshal, Ted Anderson, says "Although we hate a local business has suffered a loss, it could have been much worse had it not been for the combined chain of events from the business owner recognizing the smoke and calling 911 quickly, the 911 dispatcher quickly dispatching Martinsville Fire & EMS and our firefighters being available to respond so quickly".

The fire is believed to have started in the attic. The cause is being ruled accidental, but a more official cause and point of origin are under investigation.

